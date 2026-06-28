IndiGo performs India's 1st Gagan guided A320 landing in Udaipur India Jun 28, 2026

On June 27, 2026, IndiGo pulled off a major first by landing an Airbus A320 at Udaipur airport using Gagan, India's own satellite navigation system.

This was all under the watch of the DGCA and marked the debut of a passenger jet touching down in India with homegrown satellite tech.