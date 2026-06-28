IndiGo performs India's 1st Gagan guided A320 landing in Udaipur
India
On June 27, 2026, IndiGo pulled off a major first by landing an Airbus A320 at Udaipur airport using Gagan, India's own satellite navigation system.
This was all under the watch of the DGCA and marked the debut of a passenger jet touching down in India with homegrown satellite tech.
India's Gagan replaces ground navigation systems
Built by ISRO and the Airports Authority of India, Gagan swaps out old-school ground systems for satellites that guide planes more accurately, even when weather or signal issues get tricky.
It's cost-effective, helps airports grow faster, and means safer landings in tough conditions.
With this move, India joins a select club of countries running their skies with satellite-guided flights.