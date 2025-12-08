Next Article
IndiGo pilot's heartfelt apology amid ongoing flight delays goes viral
India
A video of an IndiGo pilot apologizing to passengers for a delayed flight is making the rounds online.
In it, he admits, "I am sorry! I completely get how tough it is when a flight causes you to miss something important. I promise you, we're not on strike. As pilots, we're trying our best, and we want to go home too."
The honest moment struck a chord with people, who appreciated his empathy and asked others to be patient with staff.
IndiGo's week of delays and what's happening
IndiGo has been dealing with major operational problems for a week now, leading to lots of delayed and canceled flights.
The airline has been sending out updates and apologies as they try to get things back on track as soon as possible.