IndiGo plane hits pole while landing at Srinagar airport
What's the story
An IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar had a minor mishap on Friday morning. The incident took place around 9:02am when the aircraft, registered as VT-NOG and operating as flight 6E 225, hit a Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole while being parked at Bay No. 06 of Srinagar Airport. Thankfully, all passengers and crew members on board were reported safe with no injuries.
Safety measures
IndiGo Airlines confirms incident
IndiGo Airlines confirmed that all passengers and crew were safely deboarded using manual aircraft stairs after the incident.
It also assured that the details of the incident would be investigated by relevant authorities as per established protocols.
Despite the mishap, Srinagar Airport's operations remained normal. Flight arrivals and departures continued as per schedule, with no disruption to services.