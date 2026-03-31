IndiGo Pune-Amritsar flight delayed nearly 8 hours after 'bomb' scribble

Police check handwriting, frequent flyer data

Authorities finally cleared the flight at 1:05pm after confirming there was no real threat.

Police are checking handwriting samples and frequent flyer data to find out who's behind it.

Senior Inspector Govind Jadhav noted this is part of a recent pattern: Pune Airport has seen at least eight similar hoaxes since 2024, but none have been actual threats so far.

The lack of CCTV on planes is making things trickier for investigators.