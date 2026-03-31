IndiGo Pune-Amritsar flight delayed nearly 8 hours after 'bomb' scribble
India
A routine IndiGo flight from Pune to Amritsar turned stressful on Sunday after someone spotted the word "bomb" scribbled inside the plane at 5am.
This led to all passengers being taken off and a full security sweep, delaying takeoff for nearly eight hours.
Police check handwriting, frequent flyer data
Authorities finally cleared the flight at 1:05pm after confirming there was no real threat.
Police are checking handwriting samples and frequent flyer data to find out who's behind it.
Senior Inspector Govind Jadhav noted this is part of a recent pattern: Pune Airport has seen at least eight similar hoaxes since 2024, but none have been actual threats so far.
The lack of CCTV on planes is making things trickier for investigators.