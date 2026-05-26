IndiGo Pune to Goa flight grounded over 7 hours India May 26, 2026

If you were hoping for a quick trip from Pune to Goa last Monday, you'd have been stuck waiting: a technical issue kept the IndiGo flight grounded for over seven hours.

The plane was supposed to leave at 5:25am and land in Goa by 6:30am but after a snag was found before takeoff, everyone had to wait until an alternate aircraft finally took off at 12:30pm

IndiGo handed out snacks and updates, but many passengers felt left in the dark.