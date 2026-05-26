IndiGo Pune to Goa flight grounded over 7 hours
If you were hoping for a quick trip from Pune to Goa last Monday, you'd have been stuck waiting: a technical issue kept the IndiGo flight grounded for over seven hours.
The plane was supposed to leave at 5:25am and land in Goa by 6:30am but after a snag was found before takeoff, everyone had to wait until an alternate aircraft finally took off at 12:30pm
IndiGo handed out snacks and updates, but many passengers felt left in the dark.
Passengers complain, IndiGo says refreshments offered
Several travelers weren't happy with how things were handled.
Rajesh Nair tweeted about being told to deplane at 7:10am with no ground staff around and mentioned delays even getting his boarding pass earlier that morning.
IndiGo said refreshments were offered and regular updates were shared during the delay.