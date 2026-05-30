IndiGo Pune to Guwahati flight delayed after bomb note found
India
An IndiGo flight from Pune to Guwahati was held up for two hours after the crew found a handwritten bomb note in the restroom during routine checks.
Airport security and police quickly searched the plane but did not find anything dangerous, so the flight eventually took off safely.
Police file FIR over bomb hoax
Police have filed an FIR against whoever left the note, but no one has been caught yet.
Senior Inspector Govind Jadhav shared that this is actually the third bomb hoax like this in recent months (one in March delayed another IndiGo flight by eight hours).
Investigations are ongoing to catch those responsible and prevent more scares like this.