IndiGo resumes 252 flights to West Asia after break
IndiGo is restarting 252 weekly flights to West Asia from March 16-28, aiming to reconnect travelers after recent disruptions caused by regional tensions.
Along with this, the airline is also reopening routes to nine Middle Eastern cities and some European destinations.
Saudi Arabia gets the biggest share
Saudi Arabia gets the biggest share with 126 flights a week, followed by the UAE with 98, and Oman with 28.
Popular routes like Mumbai-Abu Dhabi, Delhi-Dubai, and Bengaluru-Jeddah are back in action: good news if you've been waiting for travel options.
Flights to these cities remain suspended
IndiGo has asked passengers to check real-time updates on its website and contact its customer support for options on rebooking, cancelations or refunds.
Just a heads-up: flights to Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras al-Khaimah, and Sharjah stay paused until March 28 due to ongoing airspace restrictions.