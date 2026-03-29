IndiGo starts 30-plus routes from Navi Mumbai March 29, 2026
India
IndiGo is about to make travel a lot easier from the Navi Mumbai International Airport, rolling out 30-plus new routes starting March 29, 2026.
You'll be able to fly directly to places like Agra, Ayodhya, and Kolkata, so weekend plans just got a serious upgrade.
IndiGo over 400 weekly flights planned
With these new routes, IndiGo will run over 400 flights a week from Navi Mumbai alone.
They're also boosting connections to Gujarat by adding services to cities such as Bhavnagar and Jamnagar (from Navi Mumbai).
All this means smoother travel and way more options for anyone looking to explore or just get home faster.
The airline listed the new destinations and start dates in its announcement.