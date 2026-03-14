IndiGo suspends flights to 7 Middle Eastern destinations amid tensions
India
IndiGo is hitting pause on flights to seven Middle Eastern destinations, including Doha, Kuwait, and Sharjah, until March 28, 2026.
The move comes as tensions rise between the US Israel, and Iran.
Even with these challenges, IndiGo says it's focused on keeping essential routes open for travelers.
Air India and Air India Express maintain West Asia operations
During this period, IndiGo will still run 252 weekly flights but has flagged higher fuel costs and airspace restrictions as reasons for the changes.
Meanwhile, Air India and Air India Express are sticking to their schedules in West Asia, planning 72 flights on March 15 alone (many heading to the UAE and Saudi Arabia), showing their commitment to keeping travel options available.