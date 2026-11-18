IndiGo suspends Saudi flights until Nov 30 after Houthi attacks
IndiGo has paused all flights to Jeddah, Madinah, Riyadh, and Dammam in Saudi Arabia until November 30.
This comes after a string of missile and drone attacks linked to Yemen's Houthi rebels, making safety a top concern.
Affected passengers are being directly informed by the airline.
IndiGo prioritizes safety amid route disruptions
IndiGo says its main focus is keeping travelers and crew safe, promising support for those whose plans are disrupted.
With other airlines also rethinking routes due to the unrest in Saudi Arabia, flying between India and the Gulf is facing some real challenges right now.