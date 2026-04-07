IndiGo warns of Delhi flight delays amid yellow alert

Delhi records light rain, warmer minimums

Delhi saw light rain this morning, with spots like Ayanagar getting the most (3mm), while Safdarjung, Palam, and Lodhi Road had lighter showers.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 20.1 degrees Celsius, which is a bit warmer than usual for this time of year.

Because of all this, flights are facing disruptions, so it's best to stay updated if you're traveling today.