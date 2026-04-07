IndiGo warns of Delhi flight delays amid yellow alert
India
Heading to the airport today? IndiGo just put out a heads-up for anyone flying from Delhi: flights might be delayed because of rainy conditions.
The airline suggests checking your flight status on its website or app before you leave, especially since the weather office has issued a yellow alert for light rain and thunderstorms.
Delhi records light rain, warmer minimums
Delhi saw light rain this morning, with spots like Ayanagar getting the most (3mm), while Safdarjung, Palam, and Lodhi Road had lighter showers.
The minimum temperature at Safdarjung was 20.1 degrees Celsius, which is a bit warmer than usual for this time of year.
Because of all this, flights are facing disruptions, so it's best to stay updated if you're traveling today.