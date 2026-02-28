IndiGo's Central Asia flights delayed again due to Iran airspace
IndiGo has pushed back its flights to Tbilisi, Almaty, Baku, and Tashkent until further notice.
The reason? IndiGo has stopped overflying Iranian airspace amid ongoing tensions, causing reroutes that have increased flight times and fuel burn, and in some cases narrow-body aircraft lack the range to detour without technical stops.
The airline issued an advisory earlier this year and has not specified an end date.
Air India also affected
Air India is also caught up in the mess—long-haul trips are trickier now.
If your flight's canceled, you can rebook for free or get a full refund online.
With direct flights off the table, people heading between India and Central Asia in the near term are stuck with extra layovers in places like Dubai or Istanbul.
IndiGo says the safety and well-being of its customers and crew remain its highest priority and has advised passengers to check their flight status before heading out.
Stay updated before booking trips
If you're planning a trip or have family traveling soon, these changes could throw a wrench in your plans.
It's a reminder of how global events can suddenly impact everyday travel—and why it pays to stay updated before booking that next getaway.