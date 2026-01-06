IndiGo's mass cancelations prompt government to review passenger rights

Why should you care?

This mess showed some real gaps in the current rules—there's no national backup plan if things go wrong and airlines aren't required to put you on another carrier. Plus, there's no cash compensation for domestic delays.

After a high-level meeting with IndiGo's CEO, the government told aviation authorities to step up monitoring and make sure passengers know their rights.

A new review could mean stronger protections and smoother fixes next time flights get disrupted.