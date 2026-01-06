IndiGo's mass cancelations prompt government to review passenger rights
IndiGo canceled about 4,500 flights in early December 2025 after new crew work-hour rules left them short-staffed, stranding thousands of travelers.
Now, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is rethinking passenger rights—currently, airlines must offer refreshments for delays of two to four hours, hotel stays after 24 hours, and cash compensation for cancelations or overbooking.
Why should you care?
This mess showed some real gaps in the current rules—there's no national backup plan if things go wrong and airlines aren't required to put you on another carrier. Plus, there's no cash compensation for domestic delays.
After a high-level meeting with IndiGo's CEO, the government told aviation authorities to step up monitoring and make sure passengers know their rights.
A new review could mean stronger protections and smoother fixes next time flights get disrupted.