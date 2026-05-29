Indira Gandhi International Airport debuts India's 1st Skycast system
India
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is now the first in India to roll out Skycast, a high-tech weather intelligence system.
Launched by DIAL and the Ministry of Science and Technology, Skycast is all about making flights safer and keeping airport operations running smoothly, thanks to real-time weather updates.
Skycast sends 5 minute hazard alerts
Skycast uses cool tech like radar wind profilers, radiometers, SODAR, and automated weather stations to track everything from temperature and humidity to wind speed up to 10km above ground.
It refreshes every five minutes, sending instant alerts for hazards like turbulence or fog, so pilots and airport teams can react fast and avoid delays or risky situations.