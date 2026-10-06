Indira Gandhi International Airport plans driverless APM by 2030
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is planning a new Automated People Mover (APM): think of it as a driverless transit system just for the airport.
By 2030, this system will connect Terminals 1, 2, and 3, making it much easier to hop between flights.
The upgrade is part of a big plan to handle more travelers, aiming to bump capacity from 106 million to 125 million, with a possible increase to 129 million passengers a year.
Delhi airport APM expected 55,000 daily
The APM will cut travel time between Terminals 1 and 3 down to just 13 minutes. It will link up six stations across the airport, including Aerocity and the cargo terminal, and connect directly with Delhi Metro lines for easy transfers.
Once it is running, about 55,000 people are expected to use it every day. Plus, there are plans for an airside transfer of passengers from T3 to T1 by bus, and Pier E is to be constructed at T3 by April 2030, all designed to make getting around the airport less stressful and more efficient.