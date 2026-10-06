Indira Gandhi International Airport plans driverless APM by 2030

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport is planning a new Automated People Mover (APM): think of it as a driverless transit system just for the airport.

By 2030, this system will connect Terminals 1, 2, and 3, making it much easier to hop between flights.

The upgrade is part of a big plan to handle more travelers, aiming to bump capacity from 106 million to 125 million, with a possible increase to 129 million passengers a year.