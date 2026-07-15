Indiranagar camera allegedly filmed Abdul Hussain stealing clothes, sexual acts
India
Two women in Bengaluru's Indiranagar noticed their terrace clothes kept vanishing, so they set up a hidden camera to figure out what was going on.
The footage allegedly showed Abdul Hussain, a 23-year-old delivery agent, not only stealing their clothes but also wearing them and engaging in sexual acts.
Video identified Abdul Hussain, arrested, bailed
Hussain was identified and arrested thanks to the video evidence.
He was briefly held in custody but later released on bail.