Indiranagar man glues shoe repair worker's hands over ₹4.5L mangalsutra

In a bizarre incident on Saturday, a woman working at a shoe repair shop in Bengaluru's Indiranagar was attacked by a man who pretended to need shelter.

He threatened her with a knife and tried to snatch her mangalsutra worth ₹4.5 lakh.

To stop her from fighting back, he actually glued her hands to the table using Fevikwik, but her shouts quickly brought help from nearby shopkeepers and passersby.