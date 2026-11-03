Indiranagar man glues shoe repair worker's hands over ₹4.5L mangalsutra
India
In a bizarre incident on Saturday, a woman working at a shoe repair shop in Bengaluru's Indiranagar was attacked by a man who pretended to need shelter.
He threatened her with a knife and tried to snatch her mangalsutra worth ₹4.5 lakh.
To stop her from fighting back, he actually glued her hands to the table using Fevikwik, but her shouts quickly brought help from nearby shopkeepers and passersby.
Attacker Prabhuraj restrained until police arrived
Thanks to alert neighbors, the attacker (identified as Prabhuraj, reportedly a delivery agent) was restrained until police arrived.
The woman had only minor injuries and is safe now.
The incident has sparked conversations online about how important it is for communities to look out for each other, especially when it comes to small shops' safety.