Indiranagar man Prabhu Raj tries to snatch woman's gold chain
India
In Indiranagar, Bengaluru, a man named Prabhu Raj tried to snatch a woman's gold chain and threatened her when she resisted.
The whole thing was caught on camera, and people nearby intervened, managed to stop Raj, and kept the woman safe before handing the accused over to the police.
Woman unhurt, police probe Prabhu Raj
Police say the woman wasn't hurt. Now they're looking into Raj's background and possible mental health issues like depression.
This incident is a reminder of how alert communities can make a real difference in keeping each other safe.