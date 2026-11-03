Indiranagar receptionist held at knifepoint, mangalsutra worth about ₹4.5L stolen
India
A tense scene played out at a shoe and bag repair shop in Indiranagar, Bengaluru, when a 23-year-old receptionist was held at knifepoint by an intruder.
He stole her gold mangalsutra worth about ₹4.5 lakh and tried to silence her, but she managed to alert people nearby despite the danger.
Passers-by and traffic police detain suspect
Passers-by and traffic police jumped in when they heard her alarm.
The robber tried to use the knife to scare them off but was caught before he could get away.
Police say he's now in custody and might be dealing with mental health issues.