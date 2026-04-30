Indirapuram high rise fire damages Ghaziabad homes, triggers financial fallout

After Indirapuram fire check insurance documents

First up: check if you have home insurance. This usually covers damage to your place and stuff inside, as long as your policy is active.

You'll need paperwork like a police first information report (FIR) and a damage report to file a claim.

If you think the builder or Resident Welfare Association (RWA) was negligent about fire safety, legal action is possible but can be slow and tricky.

Sadly, government compensation doesn't really apply here. Most people will have to rely on personal insurance or settlements for help getting back on track.