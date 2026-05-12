Indirapuram wedding: bride's family gifts groom over 1.01cr cash, BMW
A wedding in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad is making headlines after a viral video showed the bride's family giving the groom over ₹1.01 crore in cash, a BMW, loads of gold and diamond jewelry, and reports said the marriage arranger was gifted a Scorpio SUV.
The celebration was huge, attended by big names, and decked out with lavish decorations.
Interestingly, at their engagement six months earlier, the bride's family had already gifted a Mahindra Thar and ₹31 lakh in cash.
Viral video sparks dowry debate
The video quickly blew up on social media, sparking heated discussions about dowry laws and whether such grand exchanges are okay.
Some people said it was just Meher, an Islamic tradition where the groom gives gifts to the bride, but many others called for legal action and tax checks given how extravagant it was.