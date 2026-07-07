Indonesia joins Philippines and Vietnam in buying India's BrahMos missile
Indonesia just signed up to buy India's BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, joining the Philippines and Vietnam as official customers.
The deal was announced during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Jakarta on Tuesday.
While exact numbers aren't out yet, this move shows how important BrahMos is becoming for India's defense exports.
BrahMos draws global interest, production ramp-up
BrahMos has built a strong reputation worldwide for its accuracy and versatility: it was used during India's Operation Sindoor.
With Indonesia on board, India's profile in the global defense market gets a boost. Vietnam is also close to finalizing its own deal, and countries like South Africa and Thailand are showing interest too.
Fun fact: BrahMos is actually a joint project between India and Russia, with plans in motion to ramp up production for future orders.