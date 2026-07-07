Indonesia joins Philippines and Vietnam in buying India's BrahMos missile

BrahMos draws global interest, production ramp-up

BrahMos has built a strong reputation worldwide for its accuracy and versatility: it was used during India's Operation Sindoor.

With Indonesia on board, India's profile in the global defense market gets a boost. Vietnam is also close to finalizing its own deal, and countries like South Africa and Thailand are showing interest too.

Fun fact: BrahMos is actually a joint project between India and Russia, with plans in motion to ramp up production for future orders.