Indore: 2 municipal workers die cleaning sewer near vegetable market

CM announces ₹30 lakh compensation for each family

Despite efforts by bystanders, both workers were taken out with the help of rescue teams, and were later declared dead after examination at hospital.

An eyewitness mentioned ambulances took nearly two hours to reach the spot.

In response, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced ₹30 lakh compensation for each family, following Supreme Court guidelines on such incidents.

Authorities are still investigating what went wrong and whether enough was done to protect these essential workers.