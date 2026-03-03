Indore: 2 municipal workers die cleaning sewer near vegetable market
Two Indore Municipal Corporation workers, Karan Yadav and Ajay Dodi, lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning a sewer near the local fruit and vegetable market.
The tragedy unfolded when a pipe from their suction machine broke and fell in; an eyewitness said both men entered the chamber without any safety gear—IMC commissioner Kshitij Singhal said Yadav entered to retrieve the pipe, and Dodi to help him—but neither made it out.
CM announces ₹30 lakh compensation for each family
Despite efforts by bystanders, both workers were taken out with the help of rescue teams, and were later declared dead after examination at hospital.
An eyewitness mentioned ambulances took nearly two hours to reach the spot.
In response, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced ₹30 lakh compensation for each family, following Supreme Court guidelines on such incidents.
Authorities are still investigating what went wrong and whether enough was done to protect these essential workers.