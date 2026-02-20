Indore, Bhopal doctors set record with remote surgeries
India
Doctors in Indore and Bhopal just made history by completing 18 surgeries together—remotely—in only eight hours.
Using telesurgery tech, they handled 13 gastric bypass and five gynecological operations on February 14.
This record-setting feat has already been recognized by the World Book of Records and Limca Book of Records.
Split-screen visuals sparked jokes about 'work from home'
The whole thing went viral thanks to split-screen visuals showing surgeons operating from different cities, sparking jokes about doctors "working from home."
Several users wrote comments such as "Work from home, good job sir," and "Finally surgeons can work from home too."
Dr Priya Bhave, who performed five of the gynecology procedures, was named in the coverage.