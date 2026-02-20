Indore cops seize 1,600kg 'shahi gulab jamun' from unlicensed factory
India
Authorities in Indore just confiscated a massive 1,600kg batch of "shahi gulab jamun" after discovering the sweets were made in dirty conditions at an unlicensed factory.
The place had no pest control records or water testing reports, and inspectors found the whole setup pretty unhygienic—definitely not what you want from your dessert.
Factory has been shut down for now
Authorities have closed the factory and sent samples for lab testing under food safety laws.
If violations are confirmed, the owners could face fines up to ₹5 lakh and even jail time.
For now, all production is on hold while officials decide on further action based on test results.