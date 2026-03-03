Indore couple loses ₹1.02 lakh in deepfake ransom call India Mar 03, 2026

An Indore couple lost ₹1.02 lakh after scammers are suspected to have used AI to create a fake video showing their son being kidnapped and demanded ransom via QR code.

The parents panicked and filed a missing person report, but later discovered their son was actually safe—he had gone to a temple in Rajasthan without telling anyone and the family had posted his photograph on social media, revealing the scam.