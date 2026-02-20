Indore: Drunk man hits pedestrians, claims to be doctor
A drunk driving incident on Indore's busy MG Road left four people—Saurabh, Aniket, Sachin, and Raj Verma—in the hospital after Gajanand Malviya, allegedly speeding and drunk, rammed his SUV into several vehicles and pedestrians and hit a fabric shop.
The chaos sparked anger among bystanders, who confronted Malviya until police arrived and arrested him.
Despite claiming to be a doctor, he tested positive for alcohol.
CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, and Malviya will soon face court.