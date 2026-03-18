Indore: Fire at EV charging point kills 7
A serious fire broke out early Wednesday morning (around 4:00am on March 18, 2026) at a residential building in Indore, starting from an electric vehicle (EV) charging point.
The blaze quickly spread after an overnight-charging car caught fire, then reached a stash of LPG cylinders, causing explosions and part of the building to collapse.
Sadly, seven people lost their lives in the incident.
Police Commissioner shares details
Police Commissioner Santosh Kumar Singh shared that the fire began at the EV charging spot and was made worse by flammable business materials stored inside.
Rescue efforts were delayed because electronic door locks failed during a power cut, making it tough for people to escape.
This tragedy has sparked new questions about how safe it is to charge EVs at home and whether buildings are prepared for emergencies like this.