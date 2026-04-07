Indore gym operator Ashu Vyas attacked with sword over parking
India
In Indore, a gym operator named Ashu Vyas was attacked by his neighbor with a sword after an argument about parking.
The incident happened on 60 Feet Road in the Aerodrome area and quickly spread online after it was captured on a mobile phone.
Ashu was hurt while trying to shield himself.
No complaint filed against Rakesh Khandelwal
The attacker, Rakesh Khandelwal, who is related to a local Bharatiya Janata Party leader, had not yet faced formal complaint, even though both sides tried to settle things at the police station.
Still, police say they have to follow legal steps because of how serious the attack was.
The case has sparked big concerns about safety and law enforcement in the area.