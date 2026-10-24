Indore head constable Firoz Khan faces probe over ₹65.7cr assets

Firoz Khan, a head constable in Indore, is facing serious questions after anti-corruption police found that Khan, his family members, associates, and companies linked to them allegedly owned assets worth ₹65.7 crore, way beyond what you'd expect from a police salary.

Raids on October 14 revealed he may have used his position to grab properties illegally, leading to an FIR against him and his associate Roshni Verma.