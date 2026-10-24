Indore head constable Firoz Khan faces probe over ₹65.7cr assets
Firoz Khan, a head constable in Indore, is facing serious questions after anti-corruption police found that Khan, his family members, associates, and companies linked to them allegedly owned assets worth ₹65.7 crore, way beyond what you'd expect from a police salary.
Raids on October 14 revealed he may have used his position to grab properties illegally, leading to an FIR against him and his associate Roshni Verma.
Investigators find 50 properties, official ₹18.29cr
Investigators found 50 different properties, houses, agricultural land, and residential and commercial plots, all together officially valued at ₹18.29 crore, but actually worth much more on the market.
There's even a wood-cutting machine registered under his mother's name.
The real kicker: after 24 years on the job, his total salary should be around ₹75 lakh, but somehow his legitimate income is estimated at ₹1.94 crore, a huge mismatch that's now under the scanner.