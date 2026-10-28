Indore head constable Firoz Khan linked assets worth over ₹68cr
A head constable in Indore, Firoz Khan, is under the scanner after authorities found properties linked to him have an estimated market value of over ₹68crore, way more than what his police salary could explain.
Raids on October 14, 2026, revealed dozens of houses and land parcels, several were registered under family members, associates and companies/private companies.
The sheer scale of these assets has everyone asking: where did all this money come from?
Lokayukta probes 51 Firoz Khan properties
The Lokayukta Police are now looking at 51 properties linked to Khan, including a swanky house in Indore's Vijay Nagar area reportedly worth ₹7crore (registered to his wife).
Both Khan and his associate Roshni Verma face charges under anti-corruption laws.
If money laundering is confirmed, the Enforcement Directorate might step in next.
For now, officials are combing through records to figure out how a cop on a modest salary could amass such a fortune.