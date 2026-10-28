Indore head constable Firoz Khan linked assets worth over ₹68cr

A head constable in Indore, Firoz Khan, is under the scanner after authorities found properties linked to him have an estimated market value of over ₹68crore, way more than what his police salary could explain.

Raids on October 14, 2026, revealed dozens of houses and land parcels, several were registered under family members, associates and companies/private companies.

The sheer scale of these assets has everyone asking: where did all this money come from?