Indore man kills girlfriend, shares intimate photos in fatal argument
A 25-year-old man, Piyush Dhamnotiya, allegedly strangled his 24-year-old girlfriend—his MBA classmate—at his Indore apartment on February 10.
The couple had been together since September and wanted to get married, but faced strong opposition from one of their families.
Their relationship became tense, leading to frequent arguments and suspicion.
Man arrested from Mumbai
After the fatal argument, Dhamnotiya reportedly shared private photos and videos of his girlfriend in their college WhatsApp groups to defame her.
CCTV showed him leaving the apartment alone with a bag.
The woman's body was found three days later, wrapped in a blanket with marks on her neck.
Police arrested Dhamnotiya in Mumbai on Saturday; he is now in custody as the investigation continues.
The case has sparked serious conversations about safety for women in relationships.