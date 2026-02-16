Indore man kills girlfriend, shares intimate photos in fatal argument

Man arrested from Mumbai

After the fatal argument, Dhamnotiya reportedly shared private photos and videos of his girlfriend in their college WhatsApp groups to defame her.

CCTV showed him leaving the apartment alone with a bag.

The woman's body was found three days later, wrapped in a blanket with marks on her neck.

Police arrested Dhamnotiya in Mumbai on Saturday; he is now in custody as the investigation continues.

The case has sparked serious conversations about safety for women in relationships.