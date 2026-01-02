Indore Municipal officials fired after 11 water contamination deaths

The Madhya Pradesh government has dismissed several senior municipal officials in Indore after a contaminated water crisis. At least 11 people have died, and dozens more have been hospitalized due to the incident. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the immediate disciplinary action on Friday, saying he had reviewed the situation with top officials and directed necessary steps.

CM CM's order "I issued directions to the Indore Municipal Corporation Commissioner and Additional Commissioner to issue a show-cause notice in this regard, to immediately remove the Additional Commissioner from Indore, and to relieve the In-Charge Superintending Engineer of the charge of the Water Distribution Works Department." "I also issued directions to immediately fill the necessary positions in the Indore Municipal Corporation with effect from now," Yadav said.

Health response Indore district administration deploys medical teams for screening CM Yadav earlier visited Verma Hospital in Indore, where he met patients suffering from contaminated drinking water. He also interacted with doctors and medical staff to ensure proper treatment for all affected individuals. The Indore district administration has deployed medical teams for door-to-door screening in affected areas. Over 2,700 households were surveyed, covering around 12,000 residents. On-site primary treatment was given to 1,146 people with mild symptoms, and those with severe symptoms were referred to hospitals.

Court hearings Legal proceedings and compensation claims underway Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr. Madhav Prasad Hasani confirmed laboratory tests showed contamination due to pipeline leakage near a police outpost in Bhagirathpura. The Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has scheduled the case for hearing for January 6. Several petitions have been filed in connection with this case, including one by Ritesh Inani of the Indore High Court Bar Association. Inani's petition argues that government reports understate both patient numbers and deaths from contaminated water.