Indore PM e-seva electric bus crashes into crowd, 1 dead
India
A PM E-Seva electric bus in Indore lost control at the Rajwada Nagar Seva bus stand, crashing into a crowd.
Sadly, one person (Pintu alias Ganesh) died and two others were injured. They're now being treated at MY Hospital.
The whole incident was caught on CCTV.
Driver detained, alcohol test pending
Police have detained the driver, who reportedly tried to run after the crash.
He's being questioned and will be tested for alcohol use, while investigators are also checking if brake failure or another mechanical issue caused the accident.
An angry crowd at the scene damaged the bus, and police say legal action will follow once their investigation wraps up.