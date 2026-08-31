Indore suspends licenses of HeyDeli Pizza, BigBasket and Social Indore
India
Three popular spots in Indore (HeyDeli Pizza, BigBasket, and Social Indore) have had their licenses suspended after failing to fix serious food safety problems.
Officials told them to stop serving food right away since earlier warnings were ignored.
Inspections reveal pests and documentation lapses
Inspections found some pretty worrying stuff:
HeyDeli Pizza had cockroaches, rusty utensils, and dirty kitchens;
BigBasket was keeping food and nonfood items together and missing medical fitness certificates and other required documents;
Social Indore was storing vegetarian and nonvegetarian together in the same freezer without proper lab tests for water or food.
Authorities say more checks are coming across the city to keep things safe for everyone.