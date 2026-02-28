Indore university student expelled for 'objectionable' video calls
A first-year student at Devi Ahilya University, Indore, was expelled from her hostel for allegedly using inappropriate items in her room and behaving unacceptably during video calls.
She was also accused of encouraging other female students to connect with men through a mobile app.
University acted after 4 students complained
The university acted fast after four hostel residents filed complaints.
A committee formed by the university investigated the complaints, and during a search the hostel warden allegedly found objectionable items in the student's room.
Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rakesh Singhai said her presence was a risk to others, so she was immediately asked to leave the hostel.
