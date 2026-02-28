Indore university student expelled for 'objectionable' video calls

University acted after 4 students complained

The university acted fast after four hostel residents filed complaints.

A committee formed by the university investigated the complaints, and during a search the hostel warden allegedly found objectionable items in the student's room.

Vice-Chancellor Dr. Rakesh Singhai said her presence was a risk to others, so she was immediately asked to leave the hostel.

Dr. Rakesh Singhai spoke to reporters about the case.