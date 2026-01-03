Indore water contamination: Scramble for measures as 200 still hospitalized

The Madhya Pradesh government has taken strict action against officials after a deadly water contamination incident in Indore 's Bhagirathpura area. The state removed Dilip Kumar Yadav as the municipal commissioner and suspended additional commissioner Rohit Sisoniya. Sanjeev Srivastava, executive engineer of the public health engineering department, was also suspended. This comes after reports of up to 11 people dying due to diarrhea caused by contaminated water supply, although the state government officially reported four deaths to the High Court.

Government response Chief Minister reviews situation, assures strict action Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed the situation and assured no compromise on public health. He said, "We have taken the contaminated water case with utmost seriousness. We have taken action against those found guilty of negligence." The CM also discussed a report by additional chief secretary Sanjay Dubey, who is camping in Indore to oversee relief efforts. The district administration deployed medical teams for door-to-door screening in affected areas. Over 2,700 households were surveyed, covering around 12,000 residents.

Twitter Post MP CM Mohan Yadav's post on X आज प्रदेश के सभी 16 नगर निगमों में पेयजल प्रदाय व्यवस्था को लेकर वर्चुअल माध्यम से स्थानीय जनप्रतिनिधियों और अधिकारियों की बैठक में विशेष निर्देश दिये। नागरिकों को साफ पेयजल उपलब्ध कराएं। टंकियों की साफ-सफाई हो। जलप्रदाय के लिये SoP भी जारी की जा रही है। इसका पालन सुनिश्चित करें।… pic.twitter.com/qNmHNsWS1x — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 2, 2026

Health update Diarrheal outbreak under control, says government report A 40-page status report was submitted to the High Court in response to a Public Interest Litigation filed by Ritesh Inani. The report stated that the diarrheal outbreak is now under control with continuous monitoring in place. Out of 294 admitted patients, 93 have been discharged, while 32 remain in the ICU. Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava confirmed there have been 10 deaths due to this outbreak.