Indore water crisis: Contaminated water claims 23 lives, investigation on

What went wrong and what's happening now

The problem started when old pipelines laid next to sewers let dirty water seep into the main supply during low pressure.

A government death audit found 15 deaths may be linked to the outbreak, though locals say the toll is even higher.

With trust in tap water shaken, residents are turning to RO filters, borewells, and bottled water for safety.

A High Court hearing is set for January 20 as officials investigate how this happened—and how to keep it from happening again.

This isn't just an Indore issue; similar incidents have caused dozens of deaths across India over the past year.