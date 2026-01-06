Indore water tragedy: 10 dead after sewage contaminates drinking supply
A major water crisis hit Indore's Bhagirathpura area after sewage leaked into the main drinking water pipeline, with the first illnesses reported on December 27.
At least 10 people have died and over 1,100 fell sick—many just from drinking tap water at home.
Locals had been warning about dirty, smelly water for weeks, but their complaints went nowhere.
Why does this matter?
This wasn't just a freak accident—residents' warnings were ignored and needed repairs kept getting delayed.
A government audit had even flagged problems years ago, but nothing changed until disaster struck.
Now, officials have been suspended and families are getting compensation, but hundreds are still in the hospital recovering.
It's a tough reminder of why listening to communities (and fixing what's broken) really matters.