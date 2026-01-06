Greater Noida: Manipur woman accused of murdering South Korean partner
A 22-year-old woman from Manipur, Lum Jianna Pamai, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her 47-year-old South Korean live-in partner, Yuh Duck-Hee, to death in Greater Noida.
The incident happened late Saturday night after an argument over a towel turned heated.
Yuh, who managed logistics in Noida and had lived in India for 10 years, reportedly taunted Pamai by saying she belonged to a poor country, which brought up old wounds and past violence between them.
What happened next and where things stand
After the stabbing, Pamai called a driver for help and rushed Yuh to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.
She later confessed to police that there had been a history of assaults by Yuh.
Police have charged her with murder; she's currently in 14-day judicial custody as the investigation continues.
A post-mortem was done with South Korean embassy officials present before Yuh's body was sent back home.