Telangana takes Andhra to Supreme Court over Godavari water project
Telangana has gone to the Supreme Court, claiming Andhra Pradesh's Polavaram-Nallamala Sagar Link Project is unfairly diverting a huge chunk of Godavari river water—about 200 tmcft every year—to Rayalaseema.
Telangana argues this move breaks earlier agreements and proceeds without required clearances.
The court, however, questioned if this was the right way to bring up the issue and suggested involving other states too.
Why should you care?
This fight isn't just about water—it's about how states share resources after splitting up.
With both sides blaming each other and national committees now stepping in, decisions here could affect irrigation, environment rules, and how future disputes are handled across India.
As Andhra CM Naidu emphasized, "unity among both the Telugu states is essential to achieve the top position in the country," but real solutions might take some serious teamwork from all sides.