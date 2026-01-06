Telangana takes Andhra to Supreme Court over Godavari water project

Why should you care?

This fight isn't just about water—it's about how states share resources after splitting up.

With both sides blaming each other and national committees now stepping in, decisions here could affect irrigation, environment rules, and how future disputes are handled across India.

As Andhra CM Naidu emphasized, "unity among both the Telugu states is essential to achieve the top position in the country," but real solutions might take some serious teamwork from all sides.