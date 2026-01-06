Rabid dog bites 40 in Pune, 2 critical
A rabid dog bit more than 25 people in Chakan, Pune on January 4, leaving many with severe bites and sparking real concern about rabies.
The dog also attacked stray dogs before locals managed to stop it.
With Chakan Rural Hospital running out of anti-rabies vaccines, many patients had to be sent to bigger hospitals for urgent care.
Why should you care?
This story is a wake-up call about how fast rabies can spread—and how stretched local health resources can get.
Hospitals are scrambling for more vaccines while authorities race to track possibly infected strays.
The Chakan council has been vaccinating and sterilizing hundreds of stray dogs since last year, but new strays keep showing up.
They're now taking the message straight into schools and markets: rabies isn't just a distant problem; it's right here and needs everyone's attention.