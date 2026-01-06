Rabid dog bites 40 in Pune, 2 critical

Why should you care?

This story is a wake-up call about how fast rabies can spread—and how stretched local health resources can get.

Hospitals are scrambling for more vaccines while authorities race to track possibly infected strays.

The Chakan council has been vaccinating and sterilizing hundreds of stray dogs since last year, but new strays keep showing up.

They're now taking the message straight into schools and markets: rabies isn't just a distant problem; it's right here and needs everyone's attention.