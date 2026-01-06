Telecom clash at Navi Mumbai airport escalates with DoT intervention
There's a standoff brewing at the newly opened Navi Mumbai airport: telecom companies say the airport is blocking them from setting up their own mobile networks and instead pushing everyone to use its pricey in-house system.
The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has now asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to step in, since this dispute is already making it tough for passengers to get good mobile connectivity.
What's behind the fight?
COAI argues that as a public facility, NMIAL should let all licensed operators set up their networks fairly and on time, not just force them into expensive exclusive deals.
NMIAL denies any wrongdoing and says its indoor network was built after consulting with telecom providers—and while they're open to talking rates individually, they won't allow "cartelization."
For now, they're offering free high-speed Wi-Fi while things get sorted out.
Why does this matter?
If you rely on your phone when traveling, this clash could mean spotty service at one of India's biggest new airports.
The DoT's decision could shape how airports handle mobile access across the country—so it's worth keeping an eye on if you care about staying connected.