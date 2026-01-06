Telecom clash at Navi Mumbai airport escalates with DoT intervention India Jan 06, 2026

There's a standoff brewing at the newly opened Navi Mumbai airport: telecom companies say the airport is blocking them from setting up their own mobile networks and instead pushing everyone to use its pricey in-house system.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has now asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to step in, since this dispute is already making it tough for passengers to get good mobile connectivity.