UP Census 2027: Big digital push, historic caste data return
Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for its 2027 census with a fresh approach—think digital surveys, self-enumeration via mobile apps, and, for the first time since 1931, official caste data collection.
The process rolls out in two phases starting May-June 2026: first comes house listing, then the detailed caste count.
Why does this matter?
With six lakh people on board for the digital fieldwork and with a national budget of ₹11,718 crore backing the census effort, this census is set to impact policies for over 200 million residents in UP.
Feedback from recent test runs has shaped the plan to be smoother and smarter.
If you care about how data shapes jobs, education, or social programs in India's most populous state—this is one to watch.