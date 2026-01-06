UP Census 2027: Big digital push, historic caste data return

Why does this matter?

With six lakh people on board for the digital fieldwork and with a national budget of ₹11,718 crore backing the census effort, this census is set to impact policies for over 200 million residents in UP.

Feedback from recent test runs has shaped the plan to be smoother and smarter.

If you care about how data shapes jobs, education, or social programs in India's most populous state—this is one to watch.