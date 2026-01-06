Next Article
Dharamshala college student's death: Committee steps in, questions suspects
India
A government-appointed committee visited a Dharamshala college on January 5, 2026, to look into the death of a 19-year-old student who passed away on December 26.
During their visit, they spoke with students and questioned two suspects as part of their early investigation.
What's happening next?
The committee plans to question three more suspects and an assistant professor about allegations of ragging and sexual assault.
They'll also hear from the victim's father, who has alleged ragging by three students.
The college has already filed an FIR, and students from her batch have shared written statements as the investigation continues.