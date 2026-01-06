Man kills mother, sister, brother in Laxmi Nagar; surrenders

What led up to it—and what's next

Singh had lost his job as a cab driver and was struggling with debt; he owed ₹20,000 in unpaid rent and had taken loans from various sources.

His wife left him after an argument over his gambling and alleged drug issues the day before the murders.

On Monday afternoon, Singh mixed poison or sedatives into sweets for his family—after they passed out, he strangled them with a muffler.

Police are now investigating further details around the case, including claims about life insurance policies and questioning other family members.