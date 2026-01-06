Two injured in IED blasts rock Manipur village

What happened next: investigation and local response

The injured—retired CRPF personnel Soibam Sanatomba (51) and Nongthombam Indubala (37)—were treated at a government hospital and are now stable.

Police found more unexploded IEDs at the scene and suspect militant involvement.

Frustrated locals accused security forces of not doing enough to prevent the attacks, even dismantling a bunker in protest.

In response to the blasts, several groups have called for a 24-hour statewide shutdown starting midnight December 6.

No arrests have been made so far.