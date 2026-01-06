KGMU doctor's parents arrested for helping in sexual exploitation case

What happened and what's next

Nayak is accused of giving abortion pills to a junior doctor without her consent, blackmailing her with private photos, and pushing her toward a suicide attempt last month.

Another woman from Agra has come forward with similar allegations. Both survivors say Nayak's family was involved.

KGMU suspended Nayak and banned him from campus while a special committee investigates.

Police are also searching properties in Noida and Uttarakhand, with the state government calling for a fast-tracked probe into the case.