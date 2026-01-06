KGMU doctor's parents arrested for helping in sexual exploitation case
The parents of Dr. Rameezuddin Nayak, a resident doctor at King George's Medical University (KGMU), were arrested in Lucknow for allegedly helping their son exploit two women, one a doctor at KGMU and another a medical student from Agra.
The accusations include forced religious conversion and making the women undergo miscarriages under false promises of marriage.
What happened and what's next
Nayak is accused of giving abortion pills to a junior doctor without her consent, blackmailing her with private photos, and pushing her toward a suicide attempt last month.
Another woman from Agra has come forward with similar allegations. Both survivors say Nayak's family was involved.
KGMU suspended Nayak and banned him from campus while a special committee investigates.
Police are also searching properties in Noida and Uttarakhand, with the state government calling for a fast-tracked probe into the case.