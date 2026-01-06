Delhi government unveils big plans for 2026

Why should you care?

These projects aim to tackle Delhi's biggest headaches—air pollution and messy roads.

Expect more air quality monitors, 70 new street sweepers, and a huge push to clean up the Yamuna River (including removing tons of silt and building sewage plants).

The plan even targets flattening landfills by 2027 and boosting public transport with over a thousand electric busses.

For anyone living in or visiting Delhi, cleaner air, smoother commutes, and better public spaces could finally be on the horizon.