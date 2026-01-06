Jaishankar pushes for India's full IEA membership in Paris

Why should you care?

If India joins the IEA fully, it could potentially mean more stable energy supplies and a bigger say for India in global energy decisions—pretty important for a country that's among the world's top oil users.

Right now, India doesn't meet all IEA requirements (like having enough emergency reserves), but France is backing its bid.

Full membership would help India work toward its 2070 net-zero goal and strengthen its position on climate action and energy security.